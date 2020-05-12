Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC Fighters Will Be Available Separately

Last week, NetherRealm Studios announced their Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC, a continuation and epilogue of Mortal Kombat 11’s story. Now, the studio has answered a question about whether or not the DLC’s special fighters, Fujin, RoboCop, and Sheeva, would be available separately. The answer from NetherRealm appears to be yes.

This is all according to a leak, so it may not be true, but at the same time it’s still something that players might be eager for if they’re less focused on the game’s story and more on the various fighters on offer.

If it does turn out to be true, however, Fujin, Sheeva, and RoboCop will all be available three weeks after the DLC actually does come out, allowing players uninterested in Aftermath’s story to be able to pick them up and play them, albeit at a disadvantage.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC focuses on Shang Tsung, who sets out to find the crown of Kronika, Mortal Kombat 11’s main antagonist, in order to allow Raiden and Liu Kang to set history right without breaking something. This is how Fujin and Sheeva re-enter the story, with RoboCop being the first of the next Kombat Pack.

Sheeva hasn’t appeared in a Mortal Kombat game as a playable character since Mortal Kombat 9, while Fujin, though appearing as a story character in Mortal Kombat 10, hasn’t been playable since Mortal Kombat Armageddon, which came out in 2006.

RoboCop is nothing surprising at this point, considering Kombat Packs are responsible for giving out many different fighters from other franchises, in this game ranging from Spawn to The Joker to the T-800, not even going into the returning characters like Nightwolf, Shang Tsung, and Sindel.

The Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC will be releasing on all of the game’s platforms on May 26, and you’ll be seeing the new fighters separately sometime in June if that leak holds up.