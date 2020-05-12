Gravity Well Games Co-Founder Explains Team Size and Creativity

Drew McCoy and Jon Shiring, formerly of Respawn Entertainment, have announced their departure from the studio in order to form their own Triple-A development studio, Gravity Well. The two have a lot of experience, but the most interesting thing about Gravity Well is their thoughts on team size and creativity.

According to a statement by Shiring further down the website, small teams are better for creating Triple-A games because you don’t lose any of the creativity. Triple-A game studios that go over 100 people apparently tend to get bogged down, while choices have to be set aside and creative people become less creative.

Considering that McCoy and Shiring have both worked in the triple-A business for decades at this point, it’s likely they know what they’re talking about. The two don’t want to stick to the safe ideas that are guaranteed to get funding, and instead want to push the creative envelope.

According to Shiring’s own thoughts on team size and creativity, the peak that the two plan to have the studio’s staff at is anywhere between 80 and 85 people. Hopefully, this will help Gravity Well to actually be able to come up with the creative games they actually want.

Since the studio is starting off from the beginning having to hire remotely on account of the coronavirus, one of the studio’s biggest tenets is diversity, so that people don’t have to relocate or move from another country to work there.

Hopefully Shiring and McCoy’s thoughts on things like team size and creativity will help Gravity Well to be able to do good from the outset. Since their original studio Respawn itself spawned from developers dissatisfied with Infinity Ward making Call of Duty over and over, hopefully lightning can strike twice and let the studio put out amazing games.

If you’re interested in one of the multiple jobs that the studio offers, you can go to their website right now and look at the various jobs they’re currently offering that you can do without having to move.