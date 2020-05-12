Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.11 Is Out, Adjustments

Bandai Namco Entertainment and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You will find that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.11 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The developers only made a few unknown adjustments, but don’t expect any new content or features.

This is a role playing game based on the Dragon Ball saga that tells us about Goku’s adventures during the Dragon Ball Z saga. As confirmed by CyberConnect2 (the people responsible for the game), the title focuses on one of the golden stages of manga and anime, telling us the events that happened in those moments in an unprecedented and very spectacular way. Below you will see the complete list of all Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.11 patch notes.

Made other adjustments

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that with DBZ: Kakarot Update 1.10, the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is around 3 GB, and around 2.6 GB on PC. Some things that stand out in this patch is that the developers added a new transformation, new items that award EXP, and brand new sub stories.

In other news, Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently released a brand new DLC called “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 1”. This DLC released on April 28, and added new Goku and Vegeta transformations and a powerful final boss: Beerus from Dragon Ball Super.

I remind you that BANDAI NAMCO and CyberConnect2’s Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released on January 17, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.