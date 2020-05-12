Battlefield 5 Update 6.6 Is Live, New Weekly Missions

A brand new patch went live for Battlefield 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With Battlefield 5 Update 6.6, you will find that the developers added new weekly missions, they added new elites: Akira Sakamoto and Steve Fisher, and Outpost is now available on Twisted Steel. They also fixed a bug that was causing players unable to join a server that their friend was playing on from the social hub.

Battlefield 5 is the latest sequel to the well-known first person shooter action saga. On this occasion, the game take us to the Second World War, delving into ideas such as brotherhood among soldiers, adding new game modes, improving graphics and clearly betting on more fun. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Battlefield 5 Update 6.6.

New Weekly Missions.

New Elites: Akira Sakamoto and Steve Fisher.

Outpost is now available on Twisted Steel.

Improved the self-repair HUD indicator to always show if the player is able to repair the damage.

Increased the direct damage of the Type 3 shells to improve their AT ability. This tank does not have AT rounds available, and this will make the Type 3 gun a good all around choice, while the spec tree means that you can make other sacrifices to activate the upgraded driver gun thanks to this Battlefield 5 patch.

Tweaked the hachi shell to be a more powerful HE shell, similar to the Calliope but not identical. It has better splash, but worse direct damage. The Hachi’s rocket barrage is designed as a better antivehicle tool, whilst the shell is designed to be good against infantry and single targets.

Firing the AA projectiles against Dinghy boats and Kettenrad transport vehicles no longer triggers the airburst proximity explosion.

Improved the GPW’s camera so it clips less when backing into geometry.

Fixed a bug that would in rare cases cause Stationary MG’s to keep firing even if the player had exited it thanks to this Battlefield 5 patch.

Grenades and dynamite thrown from vehicles at high speeds no longer causes extreme throwing range.

Fixed a bug related to the lunge mine and sprinting.

Fixed a glitch that was related to using the lunge mine and entering a transport vehicle.

The M3 no longer displays a muzzle flash if the suppressor is equipped.

The Snakebite stock customization no longer blocks the iron sights view of the M1A1.

Here you will find the complete list of all Battlefield 5 Update 6.6 patch notes. I remind you that EA and DICE’s Battlefield 5 released on November 20, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.