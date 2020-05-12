Action RPG Arboria: Exploring Symbiotic Relationships

Arboria is a third-person action role-playing game with roguelite elements that loves to draw (some) comparisons with the Souls franchise. However, the indie offering from developer Dreamplant remains in early access on Steam and hence, a little too soon to be stamping any Souls-like labels in its current state.

Arboria, at its core, is a standard action adventure with rinse-and-repeat objectives in a procedurally generated environment where dying means starting over from the beginning. The death mechanics are probably why early adopters are throwing buzzwords like “unforgiving gameplay” out there. However, in all fairness, Arboria is more lenient than any Souls or Souls-like game, which should not be taken as an issue because Arboria still fights hard for its own identity.

The premise follows an underground tribe called the Yotunz that faces a possible extinction after its Father Tree, the source of all life, becomes sick. In order to heal the roots of the tree and to discover (and eliminate) whatever threatens all life, members of the Yotunz are sent out on a crusade.

You, as a Yotunz, begin by jumping into a hole in the middle of the village to cleanse a randomly-generated cave system while gathering resources and searching for an exit that drops down into the next part of the randomly-generated map. This pretty much makes up the bulk of Arboria outside of the combat and role-playing-centric character progression and upgrades.

One thing that stands out from the start is an atmospheric and carefully designed living world. Nature seems to be the main theme of Arboria and that becomes obvious when even armor and weapons are designed to be living objects. Instead of weilding an axe, for example, the character has the weapon growing out of their arm. Donning armor follows the same concept as they too fuse with the Yotunz. Everything that makes up Arboria has a symbiotic relationship.

Another interesting aspect has to do with the aforementioned death mechanics. Dying means not only starting over but also how. Veri are blue crystals that serve as a currency in Arboria. They open up all manner of upgrades but more importantly, please the gods to determine whether you deserve to respawn with either a good or bad selection of Yotunz warriors. Looting and then depositing veri before death is critical because majority of them are taken away upon death.

As for the combat, Yotunz can have a primary weapon on one hand and a special ability on the other. Both have their pros and cons based on different scenarios. Some weapons, for example, have better range and damage but with a slow and clunky animation. A special ability to stun all enemies in an area becomes a starting point to get better use out of such a hefty weapon. There is a dodge option in there as well that can be used to quickly get out of danger or reposition on elevated surfaces since a difference in height can cause attacks to miss.

Arboria does a good job in keeping a balance between simple and frustrating gameplay. The game focuses more on persistency and encourages players to perish in order to start fresh. Basically, the more players get a feel of the game, the better they do in every new life.

Arboria became available on Steam via early access earlier in the week and is currently expected to officially release somewhere in 2021. The final version promises to have more of everything: weapons, items, skills, mutations, upgrades, structures, enemies; full audio and voice acting, and such.