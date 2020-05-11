The Last Of Us Part 2 Leak “Doesn’t Matter,” Says Joel Voice Actor Troy Baker

Ever since a major leak took everyone by surprise, there have been pressing concerns that The Last of Us Part 2 has potentially been spoiled. However, developer Naughty Dog continues to assure players that the narrative has not been ruined, at least not in any significant manner that many believe.

Taking to Instagram for a recent question-and-answer livestream, Troy Baker, the voice actor for Joel, shared (via Dexerto) a similar insight on the matter. He noted that “a couple of screenshots” will never be able to ruin a game like The Last of Us Part 2. He also took the achievements of Naughty Dog as an example to ascertain that The Last of Us Part 2 needs to be experienced personally by playing.

You really think that that experience can be undone by a couple of screenshots? Think six years of development can be undone by that? It’s a game, it’s a game. You have to experience it. That’s all I’m gonna say.”

Earlier in the month, Sony was able to identify the individuals responsible for leaking The Last of Us Part 2 — they were not affiliated with either Sony or Naughty Dog. The latter clarification was needed because based on rumors, the leak was a result of a disgruntled employee at Naughty Dog over payment issues. The rumors were never verified but were enough to put Naughty Dog in the crosshairs since a previous investigative report by Kotaku revealed the developer to be dealing internally with a serious case of long crunching hours.

Incidentally, the leak happened right after The Last of Us Part 2 was revealed to be getting delayed due to COVID-19. The highly anticipated sequel was announced back in December 2016 and has since then been delayed twice. The game will now officially release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on June 19, 2020. Ghost of Tsushima, another highly anticipated game, was delayed as well due to COVID-19 and will now officially release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on July 17, 2020.