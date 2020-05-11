Here’s When Steam Summer Sale 2020 Starts

The annual Steam Summer Sale holds additional significance in 2020 due to how COVID-19 has forced people worldwide to self-quarantine in their homes. There has already been a notable surge in online (as well as offline) player-activity and Valve will now bring forth a ton of inexpensive games for everyone to purchase and pass the time during the pandemic.

According to a report just now, the new Steam Summer Sale will go live from June 25 to July 9 for a two-week period. Take note that Valve is yet to make an official announcement, which should arrive in the coming weeks. However, as it happens every year, Steam developers and publishers are notified the dates of sale events beforehand and hence, they are eventually leaked.

Confirmed now, Jun 25 to Jul 9 — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 8, 2020

Remember to start keeping tabs on the Steam store so that you can start making purchases as soon as the Steam Summer Sale goes live.

Take note that acclaimed games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Disco Elysium, Destiny 2 upgrades and expansions, Modern Warfare Remastered, among others, are already discounted. However, chances are that the Steam Summer Sale will further slash away the price tags.

In addition, there are the usual games that are heavily discounted at every sale such as Grand Theft Auto 5, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, and many more. Furthermore, remember to keep track of upcoming games as well like Cyberpunk 2077 and Wasteland 3. Take advantage of the Steam Summer Sale and pre-order to save a handsome sum.

Elsewhere, Steam was able to achieve a record-breaking number of concurrent users, a milestone that came as an unforeseen result of COVID-19. More than 20 million players were accounted for on the platform at peak, of which more than 6 million players were in-game.