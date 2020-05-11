Payday 2 Update 199.4 Is Out, Soundtrack Fix

Overkill and 505 Games’ Payday 2 has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that Payday 2 Update 199.4 is a medium-sized patch, as the download and install size is about 2.8 GB. The developers addressed a very important and annoying issue where the files for the soundtrack have been removed from various people’s hard drives.

After the success of the original, which puts you in the shoes of some robbers and forced you to collab with other players to get out of the different robberies, Overkill tried their luck again with a sequel, which is very continuous in its approach, it is also ambitious, varied, long, and fun. Below you will find the complete list of all Payday 2 Update 199.4 patch notes.

With the recent update, we noticed that the files for the soundtrack have been removed from people’s hard drives. Today we have found the cause of the issue and have addressed it. So now you can nod your head to sweet beats, even when you aren’t heisting. This will, unfortunately, mean the patch today is very large, we apologize for any inconvenience. Remember to wear masks and latex gloves.

Update size: 2.8GB

2.8GB Fix: Added soundtrack files back to the game installation folder.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. You will find that Payday 2 Update 1.52 is quite a small patch, as there is only one confirmed patch note, so do not get too eager for any new content, features, improvements, or other bug fixes. Take note that the developers only fixed a rendering crash bug in the game engine.

I remind you that Overkill Software and 505 Games’ Payday 2 released on August 13, 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360; on June 12, 2015 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One; and on February 23, 2018 for Nintendo Switch.