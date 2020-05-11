Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29462 Released, Improvements And Fixes

Last Oasis has received some important updates in the form of Patch 1.1.29462. This update is now available on PC (Steam). You will see that Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29462 is quite a small update, as there are only three confirmed patch notes. Some things that stand out in this update is that the devs fixed the inventory sometimes disappearing on login, and they fixed stairs having incorrect armor.

Last Oasis servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Last Oasis servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

Last Oasis is an MMO survival video game set in the distant future where a cataclysmic event shattered the Moon and stopped Earth’s rotation, causing the planet to divide into two extreme and inhospitable environments: one scorched by the Sun and another icy thrown into the deepest darkness. In this objective, the player travels the world with wooden machines powered by the force of the wind and which at the same time serve as mobile bases.

The bases in this game have a multitude of structures so that the user can optimize and survive in these extremely harsh environments, fighting and trading, in a world where resources are more perishable than ever. Below you will find the complete list of all Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29462 patch notes.

Fixed inventory sometimes disappearing on login.

Fixed stairs having incorrect armor.

Improved performance and stability.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Last Oasis Patch 1.1.29326 is quite a small update, as the developers only confirmed five patch notes. They fixed Proxy Walkers automatically logging out, they fixed issues with fall damage not always applying, they fixed Remote Ballista not working, and more.

I remind you that Donkey Crew’s Last Oasis released as an early access title on March 26, 2020 for PC.