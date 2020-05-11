Elder Scrolls 6 Is Still A Long Way Says Pete Hines

Were you expecting Elder Scrolls 6 to release in a year or so? We know we did. Sadly, this isn’t the case. At least that’s what Bethesda implies. Pete Hines says that we should expect more information about the game after the release of Starfield. As you might expect, the release of Elder Scrolls 6 is years from now.

After its first official reveal in 2018, we expected Elder Scrolls 6 to at least have some new information until now. Bethesda isn’t ready to share more news with us and they won’t be for quite some time. While answering to a fan on Twitter, Pete Hines, marketing manager for Bethesda stated that we won’t get any news about the game before Starfield. Here’s his full statement:

It’s after Starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about. So if you’re coming at me for details now and not years from now, I’m failing to properly manage your expectations.

As it seems, the fact that the next generation of consoles is approaching in a few months makes no difference for Bethesda. The team has a slow but steady schedule for their upcoming games. However, we know nothing about Starfield which is a sad thing of its own. It’s been years since we’ve seen a new original IP for the publisher. We lowkey hoped that we’d get to see the game release sooner than “a few years from now”.

For the time being, all we know about Elder Scrolls 6 is a teaser trailer and a bunch of rumors.

Of course, no one should take rumors for certain. We do know that the game will be a huge upgrade for the franchise though. In an interview with IGN, Todd Howard said that he wants the Elder Scrolls 6 lifetime to be designed to last at least ten years, currently, two years longer than the existence of Skyrim has lasted now.

As for Starfield, its roadmap is still uncertain without a single indication that it will release in the next year.