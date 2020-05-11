New Diablo 4 Details Coming In June

Blizzard Entertainment has officially confirmed that Diablo 4 will be receiving its next batch of promised gameplay details in about a couple of months.

Blizzard previously made a promise to outline a series of quarterly updates that will provide regular insight on how Diablo 4 is being developed behind the scenes. The first of these quarterly updates happened in February where the developer discussed the user interface, controller support on PC, and the Cannibal monster family. The second quarterly update has now been pegged at the end of June and will hopefully delve into gameplay changes and mechanics.

We’re aiming for end of June 👍 — Diablo (Season 20 is LIVE) (@Diablo) May 8, 2020

The fact that a series of quarterly updates will be rolling out throughout 2020, and possibly next year, pretty much screams that Diablo 4 will not be releasing anytime soon. Hence, why the highly anticipated Diablo sequel remains without even a tentative release window.

The only thing certain right now is that PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC are the intended platforms for Diablo 4. However, with next-generation consoles around the corner, and speculations that Diablo 4 will release somewhere around 2022, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X could potentially make the cut as well.

Blizzard Entertainment is looking to create the perfect entry into the franchise with Diablo 4 by amassing all the good from Diablo 2 and enhancing that experience by adding modern-day improvements. One of them is the potential support for cross-play, something that was hoped to be there for the last installment.

Blizzard did mention certain technicalities that need to be ironed out first but considering the amount of development time remaining, the developer probably wants to see cross-play on day one.