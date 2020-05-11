Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Feature “Legend Of Beowulf”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch with a season pass that promises to add a ton of post-release content much like its predecessors. While the season pass remains to be revealed, one particular mission has already been slipped.

Earlier today, the German Ubisoft store was spotted (via GameNotify) mentioning a bonus story mission for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla based on “The Legend of Beowulf” and where players will be able to “discover the cruel truth” behind the epic tale of a mythical warrior who strives to save the king of the Danes from a vicious monster called Grendel.

The store listing has been updated since then to hide the run-in with Beowulf. One thing though, that can be ascertained is that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will delve into folklore much like the recent Origins and Odyssey installments, and just like them, the tale of Beowulf will probably take a few creative liberties.

Do note that pre-ordering Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will offer access to another bonus mission called “The Way of the Berserker” but details of which remain unknown. Both aforementioned missions will remain exclusive to the season pass but Ubisoft will probably release them down the road for everyone else as long as they are willing to part with a small fee. The season pass is said to “expand your experience with new content, new lands and new gear” and should be fully revealed in the coming months.

For those interested in making pre-orders, there are six different editions to choose from, ranging from the standard edition to a massive collector’s edition that comes with a 30-centimeter statue of the female version of Eivor, a five-centimeter statue of the male version, a Steelbook case, lithographs, a collector’s case, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and the soundtrack.

Expect more details to arrive next month since Ubisoft plans to make amends for the recent gameplay trailer that contained anything but gameplay. The entire footage had mere seconds of actual gameplay that was cramped between cinematics and cutscenes in the minute-long runtime. Naturally, fans were left pretty disappointed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be landing on both current- and next-generation platforms, as well as on PC and Google Stadia during the holiday season at the end of the year. Note that the PC release has been kept exclusive to the Epic Games Store and the official Ubisoft Store.