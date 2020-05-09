Xur Is Here With Destiny 2 Weekly Exotics, Armor, Weapon, Location

It’s another weekend for Destiny 2 players, and fresh off of the Guardian Games it’s time for you to try and get a brand new Exotic from everyone’s favorite tentacle-faced weirdo, Xur. Xur will be giving out his normal random stock of Destiny 2 weekly exotics, and we’ve got his inventory and location.

Xur is thankfully simple to find this week, being located on Calus’s floating Cabal barge on Nessus. For his inventory this week, Xur has Hard Light, Hallowfire Heart, Apotheosis Veil, and Gwisin Vest. However, you should hold off on buying these if you already owe them, as they’ll come out the same way as they would if you pulled them from your Collection.

To start off with, we have Hard Light, an Auto Rifle whose special feature is being able to swap between the three different types of energy damage. This makes it ideal for taking down shielded enemies of any variety, though its effectiveness has been somewhat reduced following a nerf in the last patch.

Next in the Destiny 2 weekly Exotics we have Apotheosis Veil, a Warlock-exclusive helmet. The main draw of the helmet is that whenever the player pops their super, their entire character regains full on everything, including shields, health, abilities, and rift energy. Your nearby allies will also have their abilities charge faster too. While it may not be an all-arounder, it still could be handy in difficult activities and PVP.

Hunters this week get the Gwisin Vest, a chestpiece that is especially handy for Spectral Blade Hunters. When you proc your super as a part of that class, each blade kill lets you vanish and gain more super energy, which lets you keep it going for longer. If you’re a Spectral Blade Hunter, this is a must-have.

Lastly in the Destiny 2 weekly Exotics, we have the Titan chestpiece Hallowfire Heart. You might have had ample chances to buy this before considering it’s been brought back for several weeks in a row. Its Sunfire Furnace ability increases the recharge speed of all solar-related abilities, making it ideal for a Sunbreaker, and it also increases recharge rates even further when the super is fully charged.

If you’re up for getting any of these exotics this week, once again you can find Xur on Calus’s Cabal barge on Nessus.