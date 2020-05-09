Id Software Posts Screenshots Of Doom Eternal Campaign DLC

Doom Eternal may have released, but that doesn’t mean that your crusade against Hell is over. Id Software recently went onto Twitter to post two different screenshots from upcoming Doom Eternal DLC, though the studio didn’t offer any further details on what exactly the DLC would be about or a release date.

Doom Eternal took us to a great many more places across the universe of the franchise than just a demonically-infested facility on Mars, taking us not just to an Earth under demonic invasion but also Hell and many other worlds formerly owned by the Night Sentinels.

The two screenshots that we see on Twitter appear to take us to two new locations, one of which appears to be on Earth with a massive structure out at sea, while the other is most definitely in another dimension or other world, showing a temple-like structure floating in a void.

Whatever Doom Eternal campaign DLC will be coming about, it’s likely we’ll be smashing both of those places to pieces as we massacre whatever demons are inside. Of course, that’s a given, and there’s no telling what the DLC’s actual story will be.

We may be fighting a new or old villain, or learning more about the Doom Slayer’s past. Perhaps a new Makyr villain will be coming to try and avenge the Khan Makyr, or the Doom Slayer is looking for another relic from his past. We won’t know until Id announces it.

This will be the first actual story DLC done in the new Doom continuity. The only DLC the 2016 one received was to its lackluster multiplayer, but hopefully the Doom Eternal campaign DLC will actually be much better, especially given the reception the new game’s campaign has gotten.

Either way, we’ll keep you updated on whenever that campaign DLC actually gets announced.