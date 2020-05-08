Tokyo Game Show 2020 Canceled, Digital Event Planned Instead

This year hits gamers harder and harder as more events see delays and cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The latest addition to the scheme is Tokyo Game Show 2020, which is now canceled. Instead, we’ll get a digital event in September, coming as close to the conference as it possibly can.

The confirmation of Tokyo Game Show 2020 being canceled comes from Nikkei Business Publications, with a short press release from Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA). The announcement reads that the original show was scheduled to be held from September 24 (Thu) to 27 (Sun). However, TGS2020 will face cancellation, with a digital event taking place in its place. The reasoning behind it is simple. Read what the press release states below:

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.

We don’t know how the Tokyo Game Show 2020 cancelation will affect its presentations. Undeniably, there’s no way to make up for the Exhibition outline which was announced back in February. However, we should expect some major Japanese-based publishers to be still announcing their games during the digital event. For instance, we could see Sony, Bandai Namco and Square Enix reveal some of their upcoming projects during the broadcast. Deep down, we all want to see some Elden Ring during TGS or publisher digital events in the summer. We also know that Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 would have been present at the main event, so it’s a safe bet to say that they’ll be at the live event too.

There’s no real confirmation that Tokyo Game Show 2020 will take place at the same dates as the ones before it got canceled. The press release confirms that there will be more information coming on the TGS official website later this month.