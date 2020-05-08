Rust Night Vision Update Is Out, Various New Additions

Facepunch Studios’ Rust has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC (Steam). You will find that with the Rust Night Vision Update, the developers added night vision goggles, farming vendor to Hapis Island outpost, new Powered Water Purifier, new Fluid Combiner, new Water Pump, and an electric Heater. Something else that is important in this patch is that Oilrig hackable crates are now inside red keycard puzzle area.

Rust is an independent first-person survival game created by the authors of Garry’s Mod. The title challenges the player to get resources to survive and be able to manufacture items in the game, with very few starting objects. Players can get resources interacting with the stage or finding them by luck, and gradually build their elements until they expand their resources. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding the Rust Night Vision Update.

Added farming vendor to Hapis Island outpost.

Added new Powered Water Purifier.

Added new Fluid Combiner.

Added new Water Pump.

Added night vision goggles.

Added electric Heater.

Fixed research table deployment at harsh angles.

Fixed Compound “Extra1” vending matchine incorrectly reverting to weapons.

Fixed being able to loot power plant puzzle loot through a gap in the window thanks to this Rust patch.

Fixed players getting stuck on train yard and water treatment plant rooftops.

Fixed large and small candles being destroyed when placed on top of a deployable.

Fixed Monument SAM sites been destroyed with melee weapons & tools.

Fixed tooltips being able to go off the side of the screen (most noticeable on Respawn button).

Fixed slight rounding error on campfire water purifier conversion process.

Fixed some incorrect information when mousing over IO ports on Fluid Switch.

Fixed electrical battery not draining after a server restart in some cases.

Fixed ch47 not dropping crates on land thanks to this Rust patch.

Fixed being able to loot airdrop crates with minicopter.

Fixed wheeled vehicles not being able to drive or fly into the Launch Site lowered area.

Fixed players attempting to swim when mounting vehicles that are underwater.

Fixed minicopter using the hot air balloon decay time value instead of its own.

Fixed Gas Station fridge door being positioned incorrectly at lower LOD, and having no collider.

Fixed edge case that caused roadside monuments to spawn upside down.

Fixed 14 exploits and vulnerabilities.

