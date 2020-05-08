Mafia 4 Hints Continue, 2K Removes Listing Pointing To New Game

It’s almost every day now that we get hints about Mafia 4 being in development, especially in job listings. Hangar 13 has posted multiple opening pointing to a new AAA open-world game with an action character and strong narrative elements. In e recent listing, we get even more hints about Mafia 4 which get even more prominent since the company later rephrased and edited the text.

The job listing in discussion is about a Senior Systems Engineer. The description states that the team is working on an “intense action game” set “in an immersive world” with “strong narrative”. It goes on by saying that players will be able to make decisions for the course of the story within the game. In addition, Hangar 13 doesn’t leave out that they are working on AAA games with their next project being currently unannounced. The main task for any applicant is to work on Hangar’s proprietary engine, which is something that both relevant listings and Mafia 4 leaks state as well.

For all we know, this could be a brand new IP, although studios tend to state so in their listings. The fact that the description mentioned above is now edited to include only the bare minimum, sparks hope in the eyes of Mafia fans. The last piece of evidence of Mafia 4 within the listing is a direct reference to their first title Mafia 3, which was deleted as well.

We still have no idea about whether or not Mafia 4 will ever see the light of day. Numerous leaks point to it being in development despite its previous cancellation. The game supposedly will house a much bigger map, a new protagonist, in-depth character customization, and a deeper story. The same leaks propose that Mafia 4 will release in 2021. This makes complete sense if Hangar 13 is looking for more developers right now. Needless to say that if this is the case, the game will release on next-gen consoles.