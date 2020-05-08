Edge is Teasing Something Next-Gen for May 21, PlayStation 5 Event Related?

Edge Magazine has released a teaser onto its official Twitter page that might end up being a Playstation 5 event teaser of some kind. The image in the tweet is obviously teasing the cover of the next issue but this could very well related to the official date for next PlayStation 5 event as hinted by OPM already.

As many of us already have an idea that if it is an event for the Playstation 5, it will likely be a similar event to the one that Xbox hosted today, showing off a number of games that will be coming to the Playstation 5 when it comes out. Xbox had a strong showing as well, with many new and interesting-looking titles, so Playstation has to punch back hard.

While we’ve already gotten various leaks and hints about upcoming Playstation 5 games, we haven’t gotten anything concrete yet, at least for games that aren’t going to be cross-gen. However, Playstat will be going into this situation with a much stronger reputation.

The Playstation 4’s catalogue of exclusive titles is one of many things that allowed it to get the edge on the Xbox One this past generation, so if they can continue that this generation we may see Playstation continue to hold the lead in the console wars in spite of the Xbox Series X’s greater power.

Then again, that’s even if there is a Playstation 5 event. Nothing has actually been confirmed yet, and Sony hasn’t done any sort of announcement as to when such an event will take place. May 21, therefore, is probably our best bet.

It could also, however, be the reveal of Edge’s cover for its latest issue. That in itself might very well be what the announcement is going for, but they would just announce it rather than tease it, so that’s likely not what’s happening either.

Hopefully it will in fact be a Playstation 5 event, but until we know for sure speculation should be kept to a minimum, especially since there’s at least one other possible date for the reveal.