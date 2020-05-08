Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag Was Originally Hand-To-Hand Combat

Call of Duty: Warzone brought a lot of new defining features to the popular battle royale format, one of them undoubtedly being the gulag.

Dieing in Verdansk allows players to fight for a second chance by facing against others in a one-on-one duel to the death. The gladiatorial idea is fairly simple but was yet never executed in other battle royale games like Warzone did with the gulag. It has now been revealed that during development, there were different kinds of gulags that never made it through.

Speaking with Gamespot in a recent interview, creative director Amos Hodge of Raven Software stated that at one point during development, players were stripped off everything in the gulag for hand-to-hand combat. The idea was to keep both players on equal footing. However, the developer felt that players were left too defenceless and hence, why the current gulag off Warzone equips players with pistols and sometimes shotguns.

Raven Software also toyed with the idea of victorious players leaving the gulag with their full loadout as a reward, as well as give players a loadout to use in the gulag. However, such ideas were eventually scrapped for Warzone.

We also iterated quite a bit on what players have equipped when they came back from Gulag. We tried giving them their full loadout, we tried letting them keep the Gulag loadout, we tried giving them nothing, and eventually we settled on a pistol. The pistol was enough so the player wasn’t defenceless, but wasn’t so strong that the Gulag player could drop onto active players for easy kills.

Something else of interest is that Warzone features six different gulag locations at all times. There was only one at the start but upon seeing players waiting in long queues to get their turn, the developer decided to add more gulag arenas so that more players can complete their duels and redeploy as quickly as possible.

Immediately we realized that once a player was in Gulag, the wait time before your fight was comically long. We decided to create six different Gulag locations, so we could spread players out and shorten the wait time.

Warzone currently boasts more than 60 million players worldwide in less than three months. The new battle royale mode hit 6 million players at launch, 15 million players in the first couple of days, 30 million players in the first 10 days, and 50 million players in the first month. Suffice to say, Warzone has been tremendously received by the masses. In comparison, Apex Legends reached 50 million players in the first month as well while Fortnite took nearly fourth months to reach the same milestone.