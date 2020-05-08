Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Update 1.10 Is Live, Randomizer And Zangetsu

A brand new patch went live for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Update 1.10, you will find that the developers added Randomizer And Zangetsu. They alse addressed a few issues where the Left/Right controls would be active at the same time on rare occasions, UI window visible during room transitions, and more.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night continues the legacy of the legendary Castlevania: Symponhy of the Night, giving you the opportunity to enjoy a 2D adventure in the style of The great classics of the 90’s. The video game, which was financed with great success on Kickstarter, is developed by former Konami veterans, including Koji Igarashi, creator of some of the most remembered episodes in the Castlevania series.

Starring a young woman named Miriam and the demon hunter Zangetsu, this game proposes us to explore with a certain degree of freedom full of dark passages, deadly traps and secret areas. With the different special skills that you will learn during the trip, you will gain access to new areas where, perhaps, a fearsome boss at the end of the phase awaits you. Below you will find the complete list of all Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Update 1.10 patch notes.

Release of Randomizer and Zangetsu.

Speedrun crash fix.

Headless Miriam fix.

Player floating after pausing the game while on moving objects.

Force Feedback would remain active after defeating Bloodless or Vepar.

Left/Right controls would be active at the same time on rare occasions.

Camera going out of bounds while collecting some shards in Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Issue with Bael when parrying attack.

Issue when casting shards while jumping.

UI window visible during room transitions.

Loss of functionality while at the shop.

I remind you that ArtPlay and 505 Games’ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night released on June 18, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One; and on June 25, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.