Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gameplay Trailer Failed To Live Upto Expectations, Admits Ubisoft & Microsoft

Microsoft was supposed to showcase next-generation gameplay trailer of the new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla during its recent Inside Xbox livestream. The gameplay trailer though, contained anything but gameplay. The entire footage had mere seconds of actual gameplay that was cramped between cinematics and cutscenes in the minute-long runtime.

To make matters worse, the supposed gameplay trailer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla even warned that the footage was just a representative of what gameplay will be like on Xbox Series X. Meaning that even those few seconds of gameplay are questionable. Suffice to say, fans were left disappointed as well as fuming. The backlash has now forced both Ubisoft and Microsoft to acknowledge that the reveal was a letdown, and a proper reveal will make amends in the near future.

Taking to Twitter, creative director Ashraf Ismail assured that Ubisoft has planned a “long marketing campaign” for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ahead of release. Hence, fans are promised to be given “in-depth gameplay” and a ton of details in the coming months. He also noted that fans were rightfully expecting more from the gameplay trailer and their continued patience will be rewarded soon.

Hello all❤️ You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game. Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!🙂 — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 7, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Xbox marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg shared his thoughts on the matter as well. He accepted that creating hype for a gameplay reveal was a mistake and that reactions would have been different if the same trailer was shown for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla without making the previous promises. Microsoft will be taking the feedback into account for future livestreams and announcements.

Had we not said anything & just shown May Inside Xbox show like we did last month, I suspect reactions might have been different. Clearly we set some wrong expectations & that’s on us. We appreciate all the feedback & can assure you we will take it all in & learn as a team. 🙏🏻💚 — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) May 8, 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be pushing all sorts of visual boundaries on Xbox Series X. The new chapter in the long-running franchise will run at a glorious 4K resolution and feature high dynamic range (HDR) colors on the new Xbox successor.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be landing on both current- and next-generation platforms, as well as on PC and Google Stadia during the holiday season at the end of the year. Note that the PC release has been kept exclusive to the Epic Games Store and the official Ubisoft Store.

For those interested in making pre-orders, there are six different editions to choose from, ranging from the standard edition to a massive collector’s edition that comes with a 30-centimeter statue of the female version of Eivor, a five-centimeter statue of the male version, a Steelbook case, lithographs, a collector’s case, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and the soundtrack.