Get Ashes Of The Singularity Escalation For Free Now On Humble Store

One of many free games to be on offer right now as gamers are stuck at home is currently now ripe for the taking. Fans of real-time strategy games can get Ashes of the Singularity Escalation for free, now, on the Humble Store, and will be available until May 10, Sunday.

Ashes of the Singularity is a PC exclusive real-time strategy game developed in the style of Supreme Commander, a previous spiritual successor to Total Annihilation that focused on huge amounts of units and outlandish weaponry going at one another in a massive free for all.

Originally, Escalation was supposed to be an expansion to the base game, but later had all of its features rolled into one. Getting the game on the Humble Store will, therefore, net you the whole game, and all you have to do is sign up for the Humble Store newsletter.

Ashes of the Singularity Escalation not only includes a single-player campaign and a skirmish mode, but also ranked and unranked multiplayer modes. Escalation as an expansion adds new units, new maps, new structures, and a number of other tweaks.

Signing up for the Humble Store newsletter isn’t so bad either, as the newsletter will help you stay on top of many of the store’s offerings, especially considering Humble Bundle as an institution has big sales and giveaways on many other genre games too, ranging from books to tabletop games.

Plus, if the newsletter ends up getting annoying, you can always unsubscribe. But, either way, if you want to get the game for yourself, you should hurry. While the giveaway will be going until May 10, that doesn’t include the possibility of them running out of keys, so if you want to get a copy you should do it now.

If you’ve been looking for a strategy game like it for a while, picking up Ashes of the Singularity Escalation should be something you should try. You can pick it up for free by following this link.