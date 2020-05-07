We’ll Be Seeing Peter Weller As RoboCop In Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm Studios unveiled a new story expansion for Mortal Kombat 11, Aftermath, and along with the return of various characters to the story like Fujin, Shang Tsung, and Sindel, we’ll also be seeing RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11. He’ll even be voiced by his originally actor, Peter Weller, just for extra nerd points.

Mortal Kombat, with its plot based around multiverses, has always had a lot of good opportunities for other characters from across pop culture to come in and join the battle, and RoboCop is only the latest in the bunch that has come into the game.

The first batch of Mortal Kombat 11 guest characters have included the Joker, the Terminator, and DC superhero Spawn, so it appears that RoboCop is the first of Kombat Pack 2, the second batch of guest fighters that will be coming to the game.

Thankfully, all of the guest fighters that have come to Mortal Kombat are well-suited for the series, and RoboCop is no exception. Seeing RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11 will allow us to witness the same sort of bloody hilarity that the campy 1987 film had as a feature.

We’ll likely be seeing a trailer for RoboCop’s moveset at some point in the future, considering that we only got his intro cinematic in the trailer. However, considering the DLC drops on May 26, that gameplay trailer will likely come sometime pretty soon.

You can see the trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath by flicking the link above, and hopefully we’ll be seeing a trailer that shows more of RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11 some time soon as well. In the meantime, you might want to brush up on Shang Tsung and Sindel, considering they’re apparently going to be main characters in the story mode.

Once again, the game expansion will be releasing on May 26 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC, so be on the lookout if you’ve been waiting for Mortal Kombat to get any other story DLC.