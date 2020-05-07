The Medium, Featuring Silent Hill Composer, Releases In Fall 2020

The Medium, an upcoming next-generation psychological horror experience, will potentially accompany Xbox Series X at launch at the end of the year.

Based on the The Medium gameplay reveal showcased during a special Inside Xbox livestream just now, players will be traveling between the real and spirit worlds in search for answers to a dark and tragic mystery. The Medium is being developed by Bloober Team, the same developer behind Blair Witch and Layers of Fear. In addition, Silent Hill composer Akira Yakamoka will be bringing his signature music necessary for an eerie atmosphere and to give substance to “The Medium”.

Something noteworthy is that there will be no loading screens when players travel between worlds, a next-generation promise made by both Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment. That should keep the gameplay immersive. Nothing more is known about The Medium except that Microsoft will be doing a full reveal in the coming months, presumably in June or July when the next wave of reveals start happening for Xbox Series X.

Players will find themselves in the body of Marianne, a medium hounded by visions, living and interacting across two worlds: the real, and the spirit world. Nothing is what it seems, everything has another side. As a medium with access to both worlds, you have a wider perspective and can see more clearly that there’s no one simple truth to what others perceive.

The Medium is scheduled for a release on Xbox Series X and PC during the holiday season of 2020, meaning that the game could possibly be a launch title for Xbox Series X. In the meantime, those interested can add the game to their Steam wishlists right now and be alerted when future updates arrive.