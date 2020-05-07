Scorn Sets A Macabre Tone For Xbox Series X

Scorn has transitioned into a next-generation offering for Xbox Series X after remaining in development for more than five years running.

The upcoming atmospheric first-person horror game received a cinematic trailer during the special Inside Xbox event just now, featuring in-engine footage to represent a level of visual fidelity that can be expected from Xbox Series X. Except for setting an unnerving tone, nothing more was given away such as when Scorn will be releasing and if there are plans for a cross-generation release.

Scorn game was first announced back in late 2014 and takes a ton of inspiration from the legendary works of H. R. Giger, the Swiss painter known for creating nightmarish depictions of humans and machines fused together.

He was also behind the design of the Alien and the reason why Scorn features a fairly familiar world filled with odd creatures, macabre tapestry, and living organic structures. Based on the new footage, developer Ebb Software has indeed managed to capture the soul of Giger in Scorn.

Despite the survival aspect, the gameplay will support traditional weaponry and gunfights. However, the larger focus of Scorn game will remain on the gross and disturbing world where players will question their sanity at every turn as they try to find their way forward through tendrils and all sorts of horrors.

Scorn remains in development for Xbox Series X and PC and upon release, will join the growing library of Xbox Game Pass. Whether the game will serve as a launch title for Xbox Series X in fall remains to be seen. Officially, we don’t have a specific release date yet on Xbox Series X.