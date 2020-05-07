InsideXbox To Include Only Xbox Series X Optimized Games

In a few hours, Microsoft will host yet another InsideXbox, this time filled with Xbox Series X related games. The company confirms that all games in today’s showcase will be Xbox Series X Optimized. This means that you’ll get an upgrade to the next-gen console even if the game releases tomorrow.

The news comes from Microsoft’s Twitter and blog, where the press release states that we’ll get a bunch of Xbox Series X Optimized games in today’s InsideXbox. This doesn’t only include first-party titles. Microsoft will also announce enhancements for third-party partners. The announcement reads:

We’ll be confirming games that utilize our new Smart Delivery feature, which ensures that you always play the best version of the games you own for your console, across generations. And all the games you’ll see will be Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more.

A recent leak supposedly revealed all the games to be in Microsoft’s InsideXbox presentation. The list looks legit in theory but we’ll have to wait to see if it holds credibility. Amongst others, the leak includes a new Batman game, Diablo 4, Elden Ring, and Starfield. In addition, we might have the chance to see more about the “almost forgotten” Harry Potter RPG we saw earlier last year. Last but not least, Ubisoft seems to be coming to InsideXbox with Skull and Bones, a project that we haven’t seen for years.

Make sure to catch the InsideXbox and see all the Xbox Series X optimized games today on all popular platforms. You’ll find all the links below.