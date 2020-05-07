Fortnite Update 2.70 (12.51) Is Out, Stability Fixes

Epic Games’ Fortnite has received a brand new patch. This patch is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. You will find that with Fortnite Update 2.70 (12.51), the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is about 1.1 GB. The developers addressed issues where Psylocke’s Pickaxe does not swing properly, players may be swapped to their pickaxe when using an ability that’s on cooldown, and more.

Fortnite servers do have ups and downs, and sometimes it needs some maintenance work to fix it up. If you want to know when Fortnite servers are down and also working again, check their official twitter account.

This is an Epic Games video game that presents a cartoon appearance that transports us to a rich sandbox world in which to explore, rummage or build and, finally, survive. Fortnite is basically a world of “action building,” where you can explore a destructible world, gather resources and collaborate to build impressive forts and weapons as crazy as they are effective to survive. Below you will find the complete list of all Fortnite Update 2.70 (12.51) patch notes.

General: Framerate and resolution drops in v12.41

Framerate and resolution drops in v12.41 Battle Royale: Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area.

Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area. Battle Royale: “Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress.

“Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress. Save The World: Surround Pound’s heavy attack may not deal damage to husks.

Surround Pound’s heavy attack may not deal damage to husks. Save The World: Players may be swapped to their pickaxe when using an ability that’s on cooldown.

Players may be swapped to their pickaxe when using an ability that’s on cooldown. Save The World: Stormking Onslaught Projectiles are not functioning correctly.

Stormking Onslaught Projectiles are not functioning correctly. Save The World: Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one.

Players may become stuck in a previous Dungeons zone while their teammates are in the next one. Save The World: Psylocke’s Pickaxe does not swing properly.

Psylocke’s Pickaxe does not swing properly. Mobile: Video playback disabled on Android.

Video playback disabled on Android. Mobile: Extra Build buttons display Wall icons.

Extra Build buttons display Wall icons. Mobile: Ping marker displays 0m.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game.

