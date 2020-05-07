Cyberpunk 2077 Won’t Have Microtransactions Despite ESRB Mention

The complete ESRB rating for Cyberpunk 2077 makes its first appearance and fans lose their mind over the possibility of it including microtransactions. Thankfully, CD Projekt RED is quick to clear the air, dismissing all worries about its “character”.

The Cyberpunk 2077 rating includes an “In-Game Purchases” section that heated up things about the possibility of its referring to microtransactions. CD Projekt has made clear that the game includes no microtransactions, so it comes as a surprise for ESRB to state that. The company came forward to confirm that there are no microtransactions in Cyberpunk 2077 and this is only a legal statement. Apparently, ESRB has the obligation to inform players of purchases even if it means that the game will get expansions in the future. So don’t be alarmed, you won’t need to spend a dollar on in-game loot, cosmetics and such.

CD Projekt RED will release several expansions after Cyberpunk’s 2077 release but no microtransactions. Those will be similar to those of The Witcher 3 and will be mostly story-relevant. As you might already know from their previous major title, the expansions will be big, full of new content, and NPC to meet. There are also hints that the company will announce those DLC before the release of Cyberpunk.

The news won’t stop there. CD Projekt RED apparently has something big to show us on June 11, as they’ve posted a teaser for some upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 news on Twitter. Could it be more gameplay or a story trailer showing some more characters? We recently saw a leaked screenshot of CD Projekt RED’s upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077 has started to guess that a second Cyberpunk 2077 celebrity actor may be portraying a villain. Could this be the announcement?

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on September 17th on Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia and will include no microtransactions. Next-gen editions are also in works, although CD Projekt states that they won’t be available at Xbox Series X and PS5 launch.