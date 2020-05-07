Cyberpunk 2077 News Teased On Twitter For June 11

CD Projekt RED apparently has something big to show us on June 11, as they’ve posted a teaser for some upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 news on Twitter. While we have no idea of what it is, we may be getting something like gameplay, which has been in short supply since the game’s announcement.

Cyberpunk 2077 was first officially unveiled in 2013, but due to the success of the Witcher series was put on the backburner until it was finally unveiled again at E3 2018. Since then we’ve gotten a sizable amount of trailers and promotion from the game, but nearly no gameplay.

Ordinarily, an event like this would be held at E3, but since due to the coronavirus E3 2020 was cancelled, CD Projekt RED will be doing something else in order to get the news across. Geoff Keighley, founder of the Game Awards, appears to have addressed that in a summer of gaming event.

Of course, we still have no idea of what all exactly Cyberpunk 2077 will include in it, as the only bits of gameplay we’ve seen are fairly minor and the one bit of extended gameplay we’ve seen was in a private, journalists-only setting with an NDA attached.

If we do get a gameplay teaser as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 news in June, hopefully it will be a good long one that not only can demonstrate to us how the game’s dialogue system works, but also things like combat, general wandering around, hacking, and more.

Of course, we won’t actually know what’s happening for Cyberpunk until we actually see the event on June 11, so before anyone goes getting excited just be sure to temper your expectations, especially since we have no news yet.

Either way, still be on the lookout for the Cyberpunk 2077 news that will be coming on that date. We’ll likely find out where we can see it some time before then. Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC on September 17, and on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 sometime later.