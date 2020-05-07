Creative Assembly Teases Total War Warhammer 2 DLC About Orcs

Creative Assembly has posted a teaser for a new Total War Warhammer 2 DLC, and going by what we can see in it, the DLC will be Orc focused, something that many of the game’s fans have been wanting for a while since it came out. However, it’s only a teaser so far.

The Orcs have been somewhat neglected in Total War Warhammer 2, even though many of the other races like the Empire, the Vampire Counts, Bretonnia, and the Dwarves have received updates to help them stay competitive with the other races.

This hasn’t made things any better with the game’s auto-resolve system, which takes armor and weapons into account, things that many orc factions are lacking in, resulting in them repeatedly being wiped out by the dwarves. Obviously, to many fans, this isn’t very fun.

While we have no idea of what the Total War Warhammer 2 DLC will actually be about, the teaser shows a desert environment with a red-painted wooden image of an orc face leaning against rocks, plenty of hints for us to know what it’s going to be about.

Many players have thought that this DLC will include Grom the Paunch, an orc Legendary Lord who once invaded the High Elf island of Ulthuan before being driven off and later killed. We can also expect more mechanics, buffs, and units for the orcs as well, to say nothing of possibly more Legendary Lords for other races that are related to Grom, if he’s coming.

We don’t exactly know when Creative Assembly is going to reveal the DLC, but hopefully considering we got the teaser imagine, it will likely be soon, either Friday or even tomorrow. Either way, hopefully the Total War Warhammer 2 DLC will actually be able to address the imbalances in orcs, but we’ll have to wait for the trailer to see for sure.