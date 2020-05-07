Conan Exiles Update 1.56 Is Live, The Architects of Argos DLC

A brand new patch went live for Conan Exiles on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. With Conan Exiles Update 1.56, you will find that the developers released The Architects of Argos DLC. They added a command system for your active follower, which will let you give direct orders to your companion. They also made some important changes and improvements that will improve how AI reacts.

Conan Exiles is a multiplayer survival game starring Conan and his people in Hyboria where you have to hunt and survive. You must fight against the multiple enemies that surround you and try to escape from the most varied threats, which ranges from wild animals to rival tribes, building shelters, weapons and tools for it. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Conan Exiles Update 1.56.

New follower behaviors

You can now give your followers a brand new set of engagement rules and tactical preferences to better suit your playstyle! Accessed via a new option in the interaction wheel, you can now assign different behaviors to your thralls and pets. Divided into two sections (Engagement and Tactics), this will give you better control than ever on how your armies react to incoming threats.

Engagement behaviors

Under this new menu, you can now choose and customize different rules of engagement for each of your followers. These new options in Conan Exiles are the following: Guard Area, Guard me, Attack all enemies, Attack nothing, Attack and Chase Distance.

Tactics behaviors

Within this section, you can set which tactical choices will be preferred by your followers: Stand and defend, Prioritize melee, Prioritize ranged.

New Follower Command System

By Crom! You can now give direct orders to your active companion. Politely ask them to move, or rudely ask them to annihilate any hostile targets within the press of a button! Aim and press the interaction button to move your companion to the designated location or attack an enemy.

Double press that key to make them stop any activity they’re engaged on (and double press again to make them resume that activity). Press it three times and you will ask your companion to return to your position. You can also hold the command button to open a new radial menu where you can select any of these settings individually in Conan Exiles.

The Architects of Argos DLC

Build impressive cities and temples with the Argossean building set. It includes vaulted ceilings, a new and unique way to build tall pillars (with bottom, middle and top pieces) and special attention has been paid to the insides of buildings with the inclusion of new placeable pieces. You will also get your hands on three stylish new horse armors, three fresh armor sets and nine new weapons, such as the Argossean Great Axe.

Here you will find the complete list of all Conan Exiles Update 1.56 patch notes. I remind you that Funcom’s Conan Exiles released on May 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.