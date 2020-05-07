Call Of Duty: Warzone Finally Nerfs Akimbo Damage

As promised last week, one of the most frustrating elements of Call of Duty: Warzone, as well as Modern Warfare, has been finally addressed.

Following a minor patch just now, the overwhelming Akimbo perk has been balanced by toning down the effectiveness of .357 revolvers. The annoying pistols will now do reduced damage, particularly at longer distances which was apparently a bug and not a feature. Furthermore, the Lightweight and Match Grade trigger attachments have been adjusted to offer reduced firing delay on all .357 revolvers in both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

Reduced fire delay on the Lightweight and Match Grade trigger attachments on all .357 calibers

.357 Snake Shot damage rebalance

Fixed a bug where the damage on the .357 Snake Shot was too high at longer distances

Akimbo is a perk that allows a player to wield a pair of .357 revolvers that function as miniature shotguns when combined with the Snake Shot attachment. With a faster firing rate and longer range than the average shotgun, the Akimbo Snake-Shot combo used to make quick work of enemies in close as well as medium range. There had been outcry over the perk being too overpowered, which is why Infinity Ward has rolled out the series of nerfs.

Something else that Infinity Ward has promised to address is the RPG usage in Warzone. Every player and squad has made it a duty to carry an RPG in Verdansk. They are not only accurate at long distances but also their greater explosive area makes sure that a single rocket can down multiple players within the affected radius. Warzone does feature an E.O.D perk to reduce the damage from explosives but frankly, the perk does little against continuous RPG firing.

However, unlike the Akimbo nerf, the RPG nerf will arrive with a larger update for Warzone, presumably in a few weeks. That will be ample time to judge if the Akimbo loadout has indeed been toned down or if further adjustments are required.