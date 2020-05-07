Call of Duty 2020 To Release This Year Despite Warzone Success

Did you think that Activision would rest and be happy with the success of Call of Duty Warzone this year? The publisher is on track with the release of Call of Duty 2020. With a positive outcome in quarterly earnings and a franchise that acts as a million-dollar generator, it doesn’t come as a surprise that a new CoD game is coming so soon.

Many have thought that after the release of Warzone, Activision might skip the yearly Call of Duty release in order to let the free-to-play title shine some more. However, during a recent investor call, Activision revealed that they won’t rest in their glory with Warzone. Instead, the company will be releasing Call of Duty 2020 this fall after all. Coddy Johnson, CEO Bobby Kotick’s adviser says:

“The franchise has never been better positioned for growth and there’s more to come, including entirely new experiences within the Modern Warfare universe. In Q4 this year, a new premium Call of Duty release which is already generating excitement in our playtests.”

Activision acknowledges the stepping store Warzone is for the franchise to bloom. A s a result, it will serve as a hub for fans to gather in between major titles. Narrative director Taylor Kurosaki stated that Warzone will be the constant. This constant “connects all of the different various sub-franchisees of Call of Duty”. Practically, there will be a Warzone for each upcoming installment or update to fit the theme of each game.

Call of Duty 2020 may possibly see a cross-generation release since PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will launch during the holiday season. For the time being, we do have one question. What will Call of Duty 2020 be? Is it a new Black Ops addition? Is it a new series? Rumors want the first to be the correct answer, although we’ll have to wait a bit more to be sure.