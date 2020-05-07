Bright Memory: Infinite Looks Insane On Xbox Series X

Bright Memory: Infinite will be one of the many upcoming games that will push the next-generation visuals and gameplay on Xbox Series X.

The fast-paced fusion of multiple genres, which is Bright Memory Infinite received a new gameplay trailer during a special Inside Xbox 2020 livestream just now that showcased what it means to run next-generation optimized games on Xbox Series X. Those who have kept tabs on Bright Memory from last year will not be overly surprised to see that the follow-up, Bright Memory: Infinite, looks and plays absolutely insane.

Everything from weather and lighting effects, first-person gunplay and swordplay, traversals, vehicles, mid-air juggle-combos, and more, spell pure carnage. Bright Memory: Infinite may perhaps prove to be a shining milestone provided that the final product is the same on Xbox Series X as teased in the released footage.

In a recent interview, developer FYQD Studio CEO Zeng Xiancheng had already confirmed plans to port Bright Memory: Infinite over to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

However, for the time being, all focus will remain on finishing the PC version. Xiancheng also suggested that Bright Memory: Infinite should run at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on next-generation consoles. The question though, being whether that will be achievable with ray tracing or not since the developer is yet to do performance tests.

The greatest thing about Bright Memory: Infinite for those unaware is that the whole game was made by a one-man army, albeit benefiting from a few collaborations. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 4 and couples traditional first-person shooter mechanics with fast-paced hack-and-slash gameplay.

Those coming in from Devil May Cry will love it. Those coming in from Shadow Warrior will love it as well. Take note that all Bright Memory owners will receive the follow-up for free, at least once the second installment releases.

You can go ahead and add the game to your Steam wishlists right now.