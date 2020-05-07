Activision Wants Call Of Duty Games To Show The Best Loadouts Being Used

Activision is apparently considering a few ways to make it easier for Call of Duty players to create and share their weapon configurations – loadouts.

The new Modern Warfare expanded on weapon customization by introducing the new Gunsmith system, a dedicated workbench where players head to tinker and tailor a weapon according to their needs and level of accessibility. Creating loadouts is not new to the franchise but Gunsmith added a bit of depth to the way loadouts are meant to be. Activision now wants to solve a looming problem to the existing system: what are the best loadouts and how to quickly use them?

Presently, players most often land on social media platforms to ask about what attachments to use on what weapons for different combat needs. They also commonly track down their favorite professional players or streamers to jot down what loadouts they are using to decimate their opponents. However, there is no way to copy those said loadouts without spending time in the Gunsmith section. Hearthstone, for example, has a simple code that players can copy and paste to show an entire deck of cards. Activision is now thinking on similar lines.

According to a newly discovered patent, players will be given the option to mark their loadouts to be visible to the public. Activision intends to keep a healthy list of statistics for every weapon used by players worldwide. Hence, in such a scenario, players will be able to see in-game what loadouts are being used the most by other players and their corresponding results. Thus, making it efficient and easy for players to simply select a loadout from a global list and jump in-game without having to spend any time customizing themselves.

A sharing engine may enable a player to share weapon configurations, information about weapon configurations, and/or gameplay statistics associated with use of weapon configurations, both internally (in-game) and externally (via one or more external social networks). A user may specify that a customized weapon configuration and/or some or all of the foregoing information be made available to all players, or a subset of players including, but not limited to, friends, team members, or other groups of players.

Chances are that you have also spent some time in searching for the best loadouts being used by players in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Just imagine the simplicity of the aforementioned patent system if you were able to see everything in-game and just swap loadouts with other players. That would not only save time but also allow you to experiment more.