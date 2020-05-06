Upcoming EA Games Will Include “Free Upgrade” To Next-Gen Consoles

EA is gearing up for the launch of next-gen consoles with a huge feature for its upcoming games. According to a recent earnings call, the company will include a “free upgrade” for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X to all their upcoming games. Is this an in-house project or just Smart Delivery?

It isn’t frequent that Electronic Arts offers such a big service to players. Who would have thought that the first publisher to come forward with a free update for next-gen consoles would be the infamous EA? During a shareholder call within the company, COO Blake Jorgensen talked about the free next-generation upgrade. He said:

“This year the phasing includes the effect of revenue recognition from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded free for the next generation.”

The last time we saw such a feature was with Xbox One X and Microsoft’s free enhancements to existing and upcoming games. What games does EA’s free upgrade for next-gen consoles include? For the time being, all games releasing from now until the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch are a safe bet. It’s not likely that we’ll see 2021 games getting this upgrade. It leaves the company with potentially millions of copies going down the drain. We have to also consider that the company might be talking about Microsoft’s Smart Delivery. We shouldn’t start getting excited yet.

In related news, a new patent filed by Electronic Arts shows evidence of voice-controlled companion app for mobile devices. Using the application, gamers will be able to control actions in select titles as well as provide machine-based answers to player demands. The applications will also be able to trigger mini-games that reward players with in-game gear and more.

Following their annual plan, EA will release its annual franchise later this year, including NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, and Madden 21. The company hasn’t revealed its plans yet, but we can at least expect them to launch. EA games will also return to Steam and will also include its Access subscription service on Valve’s platform. If this new “free-upgrade” feature for next-gen EA console games is true, then we’re looking at a whole new era for the company.