Total War: Three Kingdoms Update 1.5.1 Is Live, Various Bug Fixes

A brand new hotfix went live for Total War: Three Kingdoms on PC (Steam). With Total War: Three Kingdoms Update 1.5.1, you will find that the developers made quite a few bug fixes. Some things that stand out in this hotfix is that bandit minor settlements can now gain population properly, Cai Mao has been added to Liu Biao’s faction in A World Betrayed, and Confederation is available again as a diplomatic option once you become King or Emperor.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is a strategy video game of the well known Total War saga. In this game, Creative Assembly has opted to move to the year 190 of the current era, just when China was involved in a new revolt. This change of philosophy presents improvements in mechanics and troop management, which is more efficient and fun than ever. Below you will see the complete list of all Total War: Three Kingdoms Update 1.5.1 patch notes.

Fixed an issue where Titles were not unlocking correctly once a save had loaded.

Confederation is available again as a diplomatic option once you become King/Emperor.

Fixed an issue where effects from buildings and assignments to reduce Fervour weren’t working in the Mandate of Heaven campaign.

Fixed issue where some Yellow Turban buildings in Mandate campaign required some techs from the main campaign

Bandit minor settlements can now gain population properly thanks to this Total War: Three Kingdoms hotfix.

Fixed a bug where if Yan Baihu was attacked while using Poison Volley ability he became stuck and unable to move or fight for the rest of the battle.

Fixed an issue where the political influence bars were not showing up for Liu Hong on his court screen.

Fixed an issue where if Lü Bu has administrators and accepted an event to move to Liu Bei’s territory those administrators were unassigned.

Fixed a crash caused by Requesting Tribute from a faction which is the target of a Mercenary Contract thanks to this Total War: Three Kingdoms hotfix.

Tao Qian set so he can no longer spawn into the A World Betrayed campaign (as he’s absolutely meant to be dead).

Cheng Yu will no longer leave Cao Cao in A World Betrayed on turn one if the player starts a legendary campaign.

Pang Ji will no longer leave Yuan Shao in A World Betrayed on turn one if the player starts a legendary campaign.

Cai Mao has been added to Liu Biao’s faction in A World Betrayed.

I remind you that Creative Assembly and SEGA’s Total War: Three Kingdoms released on May 23, 2019 for PC.