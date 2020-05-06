The Sims 4 Expansion Teased, Might Be Focused On Green Living

Electronic Arts announced today that an announcement related to The Sims 4 would be coming tomorrow, on May 6, but gave no real indication of what it would be about. Some people are guessing, however, that the Sims 4 announcement in question is related to green living, especially considering an image in the teaser.

The image in question shows a wind turbine, and the title of the announcement video is “How green is your Plumbob?” Considering that a “plumbob” is the green diamond that’s become a symbol of the Sims franchise, it’s most definitely a new Sims expansion.

The video’s description invites people to tune in tomorrow and see just how much greener it could be, so it’s unlikely that it’s anything but a Sims teaser related to green living, which likely includes things like solar panels, wind turbines, and more environmentally-friendly ways to power your Sims house.

Sims expansions are nothing new, but they do provide new ways for you to play the game and get your Sims to do new things, along with being able to further customize the world your Sims live in. The Sims 4 expansion that will likely be announced tomorrow will likely do the same thing.

There’s no telling what all this new expansion will have either, aside from the general likelihood of various eco-friendly devices. While that obviously means things like small wind turbines and solar panels, it may mean a number of other things as well that we haven’t seen yet.

Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what all the Sims 4 announcement for tomorrow is, and what it involves. We’ll likely also learn its release date at that point, but until then, all we can do is wait and see what EA has cooked up for us.

You’ll be able to watch the announcement trailer here when it comes out at its various times, including 11 AM Eastern Time, 8 AM Pacific Time, and 5 PM British Summer Time.