Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 235609 Is Out, Various Bug Fixes

Gunfire Games and Perfect World’s Remnant From The Ashes has received a brand new update. This update is now available on PC. You will find that with Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 235609, the developers fixed a number of bugs, rebalanced some numbers, and added quite a few quality of life changes. They also adjusted Fall Damage to no longer scale with Friendly Fire damage modifier, and they increased enemy health gain by 4% per world level increase.

Remnant From The Ashes is a third-person, role-playing and survival game that invites you to survive and fight across four post-apocalyptic worlds. Using the so-called dimensional stone, you will fight against enemies. These are creatures that want to extinguish humanity. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 235609.

Adjusted general enemy health and damage on Hard, Nightmare, and Apocalypse.

Adjusted boss health and damage on Hard, Nightmare, and Apocalypse.

Fixed an issue preventing certain DLC trinkets from appearing in Campaign/Adventure.

Adjusted Fall Damage to no longer scale with Friendly Fire damage modifier.

Fixed issue with Neutral Evade cancel window being 2f too early thanks to this Remnant From The Ashes update.

Fixed Dot Stacks (Burn/Bleed) to properly gain damage increasing bonuses.

Melee Damage causing Stacks will properly receive Melee Boosts.

Burning Stacks applied by Hotshot will get properly boosted by Mod Damage Boosts.

Fixed Mods to properly show bonus damage obtained by Armor Mod Damage Boosts.

Added Consumable Chance from Supply Crates.

Added Survival Version # to Stats Page.

Increased enemy health gain by 4% per world level increase thanks to this Remnant From The Ashes update.

Increased boss health by approximately 15%.

Adjusted Survival Divine Nectar Armor gain from 35 Flat to 25%.

Adjusted Survival Barkskin Trait Armor gain from 15 Flat to 15%.

Changed Loop of Prosperity to the 25 total kill reward (Account Bound).

Added Talisman of Perseverance to 50 total kill reward (Account Bound).

Here you will find the complete list of all Remnant From The Ashes Hotfix 235609 patch notes.