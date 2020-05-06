Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.415 Released, Promo Quickshot

Forza Horizon 4 has received some important updates in the form of Update 1.415. This patch is now available on PC and Xbox One. You will see that with Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.415, the developers added a Promo Quickshot button, which allows you to add cars to your promo collection much faster. This time they also challenge you to drive the Warthog in an autumnal rainstorm, and more.

This is the fourth part of the open-world driving saga of Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games. By moving to a huge new map that recreates the United Kingdom almost entirely, this installment includes more cars, more events, more competitions, and improved graphics. Below you will see the complete list of all Forza Horizon 4 Update 1.415 patch notes.

Fixed an Issue with players being unable switch Star Card flairs.

Fixed an issue with Forzathon Points being displayed incorrectly in Russian.

Fixed an issue with Tool Tip options disappearing when browsing liveries in the Creative Hub.

Fixed an issue with the 2005 Honda NSX-R which caused parts of the hood to clip through the dashboard in cockpit view.

Fixed an issue with the 2007 Formula Drift #117 599 GTB Fiorano where wheel screws were not being painted correctly.

Various stability improvements.

Horizon Promo Quickshot

Forza Horizon 4 Photo Mode now has a new ‘Promo Quickshot’ button, which allows you to add cars to your promo collection much faster. Press RB to quickly add new cars to your promo collection, without having to wait for the photo processing time. Note – this option is not available when using Effects Mode within Photo Mode.

Showcase Remix – Pillar of Autumn

A new remix of our Halo Showcase Experience, this time challenging you to drive the Warthog in an autumnal rainstorm. Have you got what it takes to outrun the Covenant once more, Chief? As per usual, you must have completed the regular showcase before the remixed version is unlocked.

Showcase Remix – Taxi for Takeoff

Isha’s Taxis takes on the Delta-Wing in this Series’ Showcase Remix. What happens when you put a jet up against a black cab with a Racing V12, and a terrifying power-weight ratio? We’re not entirely certain, but it’s sure to be spectacular!

I remind you that Microsoft Studios and PlayGround Games’ Forza Horizon 4 released on October 2, 2018 for PC and Xbox One.