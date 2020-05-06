Fallout 76 Update 1.37 Is Live, Crash Fix And Improvements

A brand new patch went live for Fallout 76 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. With Fallout 76 Update 1.37, you will find that this is quite a small patch, as the download and install size on the PlayStation 4 is around 526 MB. The developers addressed an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 game client to crash and also to implement some infrastructure improvements to all platforms.

Fallout 76 is the latest installment of the Fallout role-playing saga, one of Bethesda’s series and flagships. Focusing on online survival in the post-apocalyptic world of the series, it is developed for Xbox One, PS4 and PC by Bethesda Game Studios Austin and has those responsible for games such as Star Wars Galaxies, Ultima Online and Old Republic among its developers. Below you will find the complete list of all Fallout 76 Update 1.37 patch notes.

Addressed an issue that could cause the PlayStation 4 game client to crash.

The reason why we took all platforms offline is to also implement some infrastructure improvements during downtime.

Recently, the developers released another important patch for the game. With Fallout 76 Update 1.36, you will find that the developers introduced Wastelanders, their biggest update thus far. Take note that this expansion brings a new story, new quests, as well as plenty of human NPCs to meet. The download size for consoles is around 70 GB, for the Bethesda.net launcher it is around 54 GB, and through Steam it is around 68 GB.

I remind you that Bethesda Game Studios’ Fallout 76 released on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.