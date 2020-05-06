Dirt 5 Announcement May Be Coming Soon, Twitter Hint Posted

A post on the official Dirt Twitter account has led to people thinking that a Dirt 5 announcement may be coming soon, and developer Codemasters has also said that they’re currently working on two separate projects, including a new game whose announcement is coming at some point in the very near future.

Dirt is a rally car racing series that had its first game released back in 2007 for that generation of consoles. Originally the product of the Colin McRae Rally series, it has since spun off into its own game series after McRae’s passing.

It’s been around three years since Dirt 4 was released, and two since Dirt Rally 2.0, so the time is pretty ripe now for a new game to come out for the series. Of course, that also depends on what Codemasters has planned for the rest of the series, along with their mysterious new game.

The new Dirt 5 announcement isn’t set in stone yet, but it’s been heavily hinted at again on the game’s official Twitter account, which was just a backdrop with a waving hand emoji as the caption. It’s likely that we will be getting an announcement though, all we have to do is wait.

It’s also currently unknown exactly which half of Codemasters this tease belongs to. While it could be the aforementioned people who are working on an unannounced game being announced very soon, this could also be the work of the people doing long-term plans for Dirt as a series.

Dirt 5 would likely be a next-gen or cross-gen product if it does get announced very soon, either way. Considering that the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X will both be launching at the end of this year, having Dirt 5 be a next-gen game could help with its sales.

Either way, keep an eye out on the official Dirt Twitter for a Dirt 5 announcement, or whatever Codemasters actually decides to release whenever it comes about.