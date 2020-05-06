Cyberpunk 2077 Lets You Customize Your Genitals

Cyberpunk 2077 promises to bring a whole new level of customization that will probably find players spending more time on the character-creation screen.

The upcoming offering from CD Projekt Red was unsurprisingly rated M for mature by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) due to excessive nudity and sexual content. However, the accompanying description reveals something else of interest that goes beyond previous expectations. While creating a character at the start, Cyberpunk 2077 will allow players to customize their genitals as well in a number of ways.

That covers the size and combination of genitals, and perhaps more. Whether there will be an opportunity for players to pay homage to Total Recall with a three-breasted character remains to be seen. In either case, the ESRB rating confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 will no longer have binary gender options and instead feature a gender neutral protagonist V where players can swap between what defines a hard line male or female.

The game contains nudity and sexual material: Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals.

It has been quite a while since CD Projekt Red revealed something new for Cyberpunk 2077. The developer has now committed to offer another look at the game on June 11. There are already speculations that CD Projekt Red will be detailing some of the post-release content in the works that are presumed to be similar to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in terms of quality. Do note that CD Projekt Red has already ascertained that add-ons for Cyberpunk 2077 will be revealed ahead of the launch. Hence, why next month should drop more details about additional content.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 17, 2020. The game was previously tagged to release within this month but was then delayed for additional development time. However, that was in the past and there will be no further delays.

The release will also accompany GeForce Now, the new cloud gaming platform of Nvidia, on the very first day. CD Projekt Red is making sure that players interested in streaming the shadowy alleyways of Night City are not ignored.