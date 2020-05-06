Cyberpunk 2077 18+ Classification Rating is Justifiable Easily

The classification for Cyberpunk 2077 is out now and it doesn’t come with any surprises. Violence, Drug Use, Nudity, Sex, bad language, all of them there. However, the list includes some insightful information on scenes that include graphic content. Even though it’s a bit of a spoiler, it does prove why the game got an 18+ rating instead of an M.

Note that below, we’ll mention statements taken from the Cyberpunk 2077 classification, Those will include minor spoilers for the game. There are no story spoilers but if you want to have pure gameplay, then you should consider stopping here or moving to the last paragraph.

For starters, we find out that cutscenes, more specifically those including physical contact, aren’t all shown in first-person. However, this seems to be a major theme for those kinds of scenes. The report states that there’s heavy use of sexual scenes. In Australia though, those scenes will be replaced with just sound, if any.

The report continues by following 3 different scenes with explicit content. The first is about male and female prostitution. Your character will be able to hire prostitutes and take them back to their room. As a result, subsequent scenes will include nudity.

The next scene follows consensual sexual acts. We already know that V will be able to romance several different characters. Much like The Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 will let you get to bed with NPC resulting in even more nudity.

Last but not least, we find out that for a quest V has to enter a sex shop. This pretty much paints the picture of what you’ll see during that quest and why it’s depicted in the Cyberpunk 2077 classification. Another scene also implies that V gets sexually assaulted, although the report doesn’t state if this is as abstract as explained.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on September 17th, 2020 for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Google Stadia, and PC. Future editions for Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 are also in discussion.