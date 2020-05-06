Concept Art From Cancelled Sheik And Boo Games Leaked Online

A set of leaked concept art has made it to the video game news website Shinesparkers, and it has surprising subject matter on two cancelled games originally being worked on by Retro Studios. The two games in question are Sheik and Boo games that never got released from years ago.

Retro Studios right now is best known for making the critically acclaimed Metroid Prime series, along with the Donkey Kong Country series. However, the concept art makes it clear that twice they were tapped for possibly making Sheik-focused and Boo-focused video games.

While we don’t know very much about the Boo game at all, both games received a significant amount of concept art. The Sheik game got the lion’s share of the leaks, however, and we also got a bit of a background on what the game would have been about.

The Sheik game would have focused on the last Sheik in the world of Hyrule after the bad ending of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which would have included an origin story to the Master Sword. Of course, the game never made it past pre-production.

The source of the leaks about the Sheik and Boo games come from Sammy Hall, a former concept artist for Retro Studios who also announced he was leaving game development due to the toxic atmosphere and that many changes would need to be made in the industry before he considered returning.

The Sheik game includes a huge amount of concept art, ranging from Dark Gerudo to a variety of unseen races of Hyrule, including rhinotaur warriors and a race based on axolotl. You can find all of the concept art from the Sheik and Boo games on Hall’s ArtStation account, which you can access by following this link.

Even if Retro Studios isn’t making them anymore though, it’s at least cool to see the concepts of these sorts of games and what they can do.