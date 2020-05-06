Call Of Duty: Warzone Hits 60 Million Players

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to see an impressive surge in the number of players dropping into Verdansk worldwide.

During an earnings call for the first quarter of 2020 earlier today, publisher Activision confirmed that the player-count has reached more than 60 million players for Warzone. The figure understandably covers the number of downloads across all supported platforms and hence, should not be confused with a representation of the number of unique players.

Over 60 million #Warzone players. Thank you for dropping in with us. pic.twitter.com/ugbbrOEmnr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 5, 2020

Warzone has now been released for nearly three months. The new battle royale format hit 6 million players at launch, 15 million players in the first couple of days, 30 million players in the first 10 days, and 50 million players in the first month. Suffice to say, Warzone has been tremendously received by the masses even if the player-count-increment dwindled in the last two months. In comparison, Apex Legends reached 50 million players in the first month as well while Fortnite took nearly fourth months to reach the same milestone.

Warzone is currently running its third season and unfortunately, has been witnessing server troubles for the past week. Ever since the last major patch update was released, a growing number of players have been experiencing long matchmaking times in Warzone. The pre-match lobbies have been facing difficulties as well in finding players as it has become common for the pre-match timer to reset a few times while the server tries to fill in the empty slots. Thankfully, the issue will be resolved soon.

Infinity Ward has recently assured that a fix is currently in the works that will fasten those long matchmaking times and make online connections smoother. With over 60 million players hammering on the same servers worldwide, Infinity Ward will definitely have to make sure that the servers are able to take a beating in the near future as well.