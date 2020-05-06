Call Of Duty 2020 Still Tagged For Fall, Possibly Next-Gen

Despite the popularity of Modern Warfare and Warzone, as well as the threatening COVID-19, a new Call of Duty 2020 remains enroute for release.

During an earnings call for the first quarter of 2020 earlier today, publisher Activision confirmed that a new “premium Call of Duty” installment is “on track for release” in fall and “already looks great” in ongoing internal testings.

While nothing else was shared officially, the new Call of Duty 2020 has reportedly been an in-development collaboration of both Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games. The setting is said to be the Cold War where the United States and the Soviet Union developed severe political rivalry after the second World War. As such, the new Call of Duty 2020 is also said to tie up with the Black Ops timeline.

Something else to note is that Call of Duty 2020 may possibly see a cross-generation release since PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are scheduled to launch during the holiday season. Such has been teased by Infinity Ward where in a recent interview, narrative director Taylor Kurosaki stated that Warzone will be the constant that “connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty” — meaning that there will be a Warzone for each upcoming installment..

Hence, the new Call of Duty 2020 will not signal an end to Warzone and neither its battle royale support. In fact, Activision looks to be keen on landing Warzone on next-generation platforms with the next installment as soon as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are available.

Warzone has been seeing an astonishing success. The free-to-play mode has crossed over 60 million players as of right now. Suffice to say, many players were hoping that Activision either delays the new Call of Duty 2020 or scraps it altogether in order to keep focusing on Warzone. The franchise tends to boost a single installment for a year before everyone abandons ship for the next installment the next year. With the publisher and developers interested in bundling Warzone with future Call of Duty games, players will not have to be concerned about lackluster support.