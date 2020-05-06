Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Release Date Set For October?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was announced a few days ago, making it the franchise’s first take on the Viking era. While the trailer made it clear that the release date for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would be holiday 2020, new information comes to stir things up. Apparently, a retailer has set Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s launch to October 16th.

The leak comes from Reddit, where user Reqqu posted a thread saying that his local store has registered Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for pre-order with a release date of October 16th. As expected, the moderators checked on the matter and the user has provided screenshots with the release date placeholder, proving its validity.

Even though October is Ubisoft’s favorite month to release an Assassin’s Creed game, the incident could be a misunderstanding. Retailers frequently use popular dates as launch days, making its credibility questionable. On the other hand, it’s frequent for retailers to leak release dates on accident. It is an honest mistake even though it does mess with the publisher’s plans for a big announcement.

For the time being, there’s not much we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its release date. The game puts you in the role of a Viking named Eivor (pronounced Ā-vōr). Like Odyssey, players will be able to choose between a male and a female protagonist.

This time around, you won’t be accompanied by an eagle but by a Raven, Odin’s favorite bird and the story will branch out more than ever before. There will also be a settlement feature that will grow the further into the game you dwelve, where NPC will gather and will act as a hub for the player.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC. Future next-gen editions are also under discussion so nothing has been ruled out just yet. For the time being, we know that the game is compatible with Microsoft’s Smart Delivery, making it playable on Xbox Series X.