Yakuza Like A Dragon PC Listing Found On SteamDB, PC Port Coming Soon?

We may be getting a Yakuza Like A Dragon PC port at some point, according to a listing found on SteamDB, which has often been used to predict games that will be coming to the service. While it’s currently unlisted and not available to the public, it’s a pretty big hint.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon is the most recent Yakuza game, having come out in Japan on January 16 of this year exclusively on the Playstation 4. However, various other Yakuza games have previously been released on the PC outside of Japan, so this game might be following them.

All of the Yakuza games are essentially Japanese crime dramas with a huge amount of Japan’s widget humor, mostly contained in the form of sidequests and how utterly outlandish the game’s martial arts fighting styles are.

The game has sold 400,000 copies in Japan as of March, and a recent effort by Sega to bring the games to the West once again has borne a great deal of fruit as the series is now more popular than ever. Popular enough, apparently, for a Yakuza Like A Dragon PC port to come out.

While there’s no confirmation of this yet, the game is in fact getting an English release, and other Yakuza games that have gotten released on PC include Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, a prequel and the remakes of the first two games.

Whether SteamDB actually turns out to be correct or not, we’ll just have to wait and see what Sega decides to say about it. There’s no official Western release date for Yakuza Like A Dragon, and likely won’t be for a while, but it will likely be coming out for the Playstation 4 sometime this year.

Either way, if a Yakuza Like A Dragon PC port is actually coming, hopefully Sega will put as much are into it as they have the previous three PC ports.