Xbox Series X Production Is “At Full Capacity”

Xbox Series X is set to release in almost six months and its production is reportedly already at full speed. This is something that Microsoft has already hinted about. As it seems, the current global quarantine won’t cause harm to the launch of Xbox Series X. Is this report reliable though? If so, what about game production?

The leak about Xbox Series X being in full production comes from ResetEra, with a user claiming that the process began last week and it’s going strong. Forums are the least credible means to find news. However, this report doesn’t seem so far from the truth. It reads:

“Xbox series x production has started in Malaysia and China already in last week’s Monday. They are going in with full capacity.”

At this point, we should remind you that this statement is nothing but a rumor right now. You should take it with a grain of salt as Microsoft has no official news to share with us yet. Phil Spencer did have something to say about the console’s production phase though. According to the Xbox boss, Xbox Series X won’t face any delays and its production is going smoothly. However, not the same can be said about the Series X games, since it’s a wider task with a lot more hands at work. He says:

“I’d say the bigger unknown is probably the game production, just being honest. Game production is a large scale entertainment activity now, you have hundreds of people coming together, building assets, working through creative.”

In related news, Phil Spencer has confirmed that Xbox Series X games will be presented imminently. Considering we’ve known the specs of the console for a while now, hopefully, it’s soon. As for the console itself, we shall expect its release sometime during winter holidays, alongside its competitor Playstation 5. If the aforementioned leak is true, then Microsoft gets a head start as opposed to Sony’s option to have a limited number of consoles at launch.